WATCH: Saturday Night Live Opens Show With Ukrainian Chorus Performing ‘Prayer for Ukraine’
Feb 26th, 2022, 11:52 pm
Saturday Night Live expressed solidarity with Ukraine by foregoing its standard cold open, and instead opening with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing a “Prayer for Ukraine.”
The camera then panned to show the name of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, lit up in candles.
The decision to switch the cold open comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued fighting, and was broadly applauded by viewers as a moving tribute.
Watch the chorus above, via SNL
