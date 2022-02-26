WATCH: Saturday Night Live Opens Show With Ukrainian Chorus Performing ‘Prayer for Ukraine’

Saturday Night Live expressed solidarity with Ukraine by foregoing its standard cold open, and instead opening with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing a “Prayer for Ukraine.”

The camera then panned to show the name of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, lit up in candles.

The decision to switch the cold open comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued fighting, and was broadly applauded by viewers as a moving tribute.

The @nbcsnl cold open is the Ukrainian Chorus of New York! #StandWithUkraine — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 27, 2022

That @nbcsnl cold open was right for the moment tonight #ukraine #Kyiv — Kate Kelly (@katekelly) February 27, 2022

Well done, SNL. — Brian Taff (@briantaff6abc) February 27, 2022

@nbcsnl Just made me cry with that cold open ❤️🇺🇦❤️ — Grant deBruin (@GrantdeBruin82) February 27, 2022

Wonderful cold open for @nbcsnl with the Ukrainian chorus. #StandWithUkriane — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 27, 2022

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York opening #SNL tonight was beautiful and perfect. — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) February 27, 2022

Watch the chorus above, via SNL

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com