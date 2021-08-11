<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers celebrated the news of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation by judging the four ways the New York Democrat admitted to greeting people.

“New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment,” Meyers said at the top of Tuesday’s Late Night. “And this is, frankly, amazing — he made the announcement via book.”

The host then hit at CNN, which took the hot seat on Tuesday night.

“That’s right, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment,” he said. “So tune in to CNN tonight for, I don’t know, a rerun of ‘The History of the Sitcom.’”

Poehler then cut in, asking to have a civilized and “European” conversation about the day’s news in order to avoid the “toxic masculinity” approach.

After greeting the crowd and celebrating the “Cuomo-go-go,” the duo ran through the top four ways Cuomo claimed to greet people — judging them from “ok” to “it crosses the line.”

Meyers introduced the first greeting — “Grip of the arm” — prompting an instant eyebrow raise from Poehler.

“I don’t like the word grip,” she said, adding that she bruises easily and “I don’t want to remember that I met you.”

The “pat on the face” greeting also failed to make the cut, as Meyers noted he does not like it when people touch his face.

Cuomo’s tendency to “slap on the back” was not rejected quite as quickly as the first two greetings, as Poehler liked its Irish feel, adding, “But in this case it’s Italian.”

The final greeting — “touch on the belly” — got an immediate hard pass from Poehler.

“That’s gonna be a no from me, dog,” she cracked, adding, “Any lady will tell you a belly is — you don’t — that’s not, unless you’re very proud of you abs, you don’t.”

Meyers noted that even as a man he doesn’t want anyone touching his belly, joking, “And I’ve got, like, a 50 pack.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

