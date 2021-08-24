<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Snoop Dogg and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith clashed over the use of marijuana in sports on Monday, as Snoop urged certain leagues to stop punishing players for smoking weed.

Smith, who was guest hosting Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, asked the rapper if he agrees with his well-known stance, “stay off the weed.”

“I agree with your position when it comes to the athletes who have commissioners and rules and regulations and tests, and things that they have to deal with in their profession that could stumble up — stifle them from getting their money,” Snoop, who has his own line of cannabis products, responded. “But when I’m speaking to entertainers and people like myself, we don’t have a commissioner, we don’t have none of that, so we don’t get drug-tested.”

Snoop went on to acknowledge that Smith’s stance on weed was very specific to athletes, adding, “You can hang out with the rappers, but you can’t do what the rappers do.”

Smith followed up by asking if professional sports leagues should relax their rules on drug use and stop punishing athletes who fail tests with fines and suspensions.

“What happens is a lot times these athletes take these pills, and they get addicted to these pills, and it still doesn’t give them the relief that they need as far as the pain or whatever they’re going through,” he said.

Snoop also pointed to the benefits of using cannabis for relief, noting that using weed as an alternative to painkillers help athletes avoid addiction and other side effects.

“I push for that in sports because baseball doesn’t test for marijuana, hockey doesn’t test for marijuana, so it should be the same with basketball and football,” Snoop argued.

