Jimmy Kimmel Flips Trump’s Low Ratings Dig Back at Him: ‘We Should Both Be Out of the Job’

Jimmy Kimmel flipped President Donald Trump’s low ratings dig right back at him on Thursday night as he warned that, given the president’s slipping approval numbers, both of them should “be out of the job.”

Opening his monologue, the comedian ran a video recorded by his wife as she woke him up from his sleep that morning to tell him that the president had doubled down on his call for Kimmel to be fired.

Trump had taken to Truth Social to blast Kimmel as “seriously unfunny” and branded him someone who “incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television.”

The president concluded his outburst with a demand that ABC “better” fire the host “soon.”

Reading out Trump’s latest attack, Kimmel quipped: “Or what?”

As the audience booed the president’s post, the host continued: “If incompetently presiding over not just one of but the lowest rating in history is the reason I should be fired, then we should both be out of a job!”

“You’re not doing too good either!” he added.

The latest clash comes over a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment aired last week, parodying the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he joked about First Lady Melania Trump.

After a subsequent shooting at the event, the First Lady accused Kimmel of “hateful and violent rhetoric” and urged ABC to “take a stand.” The president has since joined her in that demand.

Kimmel responded by revisiting clips of Trump’s campaign speeches defending free speech and opposing “cancel culture,” before adding: “I’m starting to think Donald Trump might be a hypocrite.”

The comedian broadened his remarks to include a rare note of praise for several Republican lawmakers. He highlighted Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY), saying they had “spoken out to support our First Amendment rights.”

Kimmel added: “Every one of these guys I’ve made fun of repeatedly and viciously on this show. And you know what, not one of them has done? Pressured ABC to fire me for it.”

Watch above via ABC.

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