WATCH: The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Faces Off with Anti-Vax Progressives in SoCal

Jordan Klepper is used to facing off with Donald Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers on the right, but recently tried his hand at confronting progressives.

The Daily Show correspondent traveled to Southern California to attend protests near Venice Beach and Santa Monica, exposing attendees who seemed hesitant to call themselves “anti-vaxxers.”

“The discussion around vaccines and mandates tends to pit red state versus blue,” Klepper said on Wednesday’s The Daily Show. “But I had heard there was vaccine hesitancy in the elitest of the elite blue corners of the U.S.”

Several protesters, who were unvaccinated, claimed to be concerned with the idea of imposing a mandate, one saying “I’m not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ per se, I’m a staunch anti-mandate person.”

One woman insisted that vaccines are “snapping the DNA in half” without explaining further.

Another attendee asserted that Bill Gates was using vaccines to cut down the global population by a billion, yet most seemed to think that they were just too healthy to get sick from the coronavirus.

“Okay, maybe on the coffee enema, definite hard no on the COVID vaccine?” Klepper asked a bearded man in a captain hat after he said he would “possibly” try a coffee enema for public health reasons.

“If you live a lifestyle of wellness,” one woman said. “Then your body should be able to handle COVID.”

A German woman wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt also insisted that “history is repeating itself” in regards to vaccine cards, adding, “‘Where are your papers? Where are your papers?’ It’s very similar to the Hitler times.”

“So Jewish people are fleeing Poland because they can’t get into gyms?” Klepper responded.

“That’s not funny,” the woman exclaimed.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

