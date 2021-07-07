Watch: Travis Scott and Meek Mill Get Into a Fight at Star-Studded Hamptons ‘White Party’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Travis Scott and Meek Mill were spotted fighting at a star-studded party in the Hamptons — causing a huge crowd to form around them.

The rappers were attending a ritzy “White Party” hosted by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, which Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Robert Kraft, James Harden, Alex Rodriguez, Jon Bon Jovi, Kid Cudi, Tinashe, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert also attended.

Page Six first reported on the altercation, writing that sources at the event claimed the two stars “got into a loud verbal argument,” but were pulled apart before it escalated to a physical confrontation.

While it’s unclear who started the fight, as the rappers do not seem to have any previous beef, Mill was reportedly the angrier of the two.

The confrontation reportedly occurred at around 1:30 am ET, the two hurling profanities at one another while spectators tried to break up the fight.

“Don’t touch me, bro,” someone is heard saying at one point.

“I’m not touching nobody!” someone else replies. “I’m not even moving!”

Mill is certainly no stranger to fighting with his fellow rappers, as he recently got into an altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub.

While no punches were thrown amid Mill’s fight with Scott, Harden did get his hands on the Going Bad rapper that same night.

In a video of Lil Uzi Vert break-dancing, posted by his girlfriend and City Girls member JT, Harden can be seen tickling Mill in the background — even getting him to let out a giggle.

Lil Uzi Vert killed that shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/02wASkkJIV — SplashyStackssTV (@Splashystackss) July 5, 2021

Watch above, via Page Six.

