The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have collaborated with Lady Gaga to present global TV special One World: Together at Home, which aims to support and applaud health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, the special will air live across major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, at 8 pm EST on April 18.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host the two-hour special, along with the cast of Sesame Street.

“We are all so very grateful to the healthcare professionals across the country and the world — this global pandemic is a catastrophe; I’m praying for them and also those who are sick,” Gaga said when she called into a WHO press conference on Monday. “I would like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding themselves and their children”

Gaga has also helped raise $35 million for the organization in the last seven days, and all other individual or corporate donations will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, during the press conference.

“We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat,” he added.

The star-studded event features Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and many others.

