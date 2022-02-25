You Super Fan Drew Barrymore Completely Loses It, Throws Herself Over Desk After Surprise Call from Penn Badgley

You super fans Drew Barrymore and Casey Wilson completely lost their minds after getting a surprise call from Penn Badgley.

Podcaster Danielle Schneider, who hosts alongside Wilson, set up the surprise as a way to thank Barrymore for appearing as a guest on their show, Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown.

“Now, I wanted to give you something big, so I decided I needed to give you, You,” Schneider said while on The Drew Barrymore Show. “And by You, I mean Penn Badgley.”

The camera then panned to a shocked and confused Barrymore, who looked to the audience as some members began to cheer.

“Is this where I say something?” Badgley said as he appeared on screen, calling into the show from London.

Just seeing Badgley’s face prompted Barrymore and Wilson to go utterly insane — screaming while tossing papers on the floor and running around their desk.

“This is genuinely crazy,” Badgley said, reacting to the particularly warm welcome.

Barrymore and Wilson then proceeded to launch themselves from behind their desks, falling on the floor before getting on their knees and addressing Badgley directly.

“We love you! I can’t believe I’m talking to you!” Barrymore exclaimed. This is so crazy!”

Stunned by the praise, Badgley laughed and admitted he couldn’t believe he was talking to Barrymore — a highly acclaimed Golden Globe award-winning actress.

“Why can’t you put me in a glass box, and starve me, and leave me from the world!” Wilson added, referencing Badgley’s role as charming yet obsessive stalker (and killer) Joe Goldberg.

Barrymore had a similar wish, admitting she wanted Badgley to stand outside her window and “care about what I was thinking, and behaving, and feeling.”

“Kill me, Penn! Kill me dead!” Wilson yelled, adding, “It would be an honor and a privilege.”

Watch above, via The Drew Barrymore Show.

