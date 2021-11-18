You Star Penn Badgley Responds to Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s Viral Segment

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s viral segment about the hit Netflix series You has caught Penn Badgley’s attention.

To recap, Arroyo joined Ingraham’s show on Monday night and complained about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today,” referencing an episode from You that featured a measles outbreak.

“I was watching an episode of You where measles came up–” Arroyo said, getting cut off by Ingraham who asked, “Wait, when did I mention measles?”

“I don’t know,” Arroyo replied. “It was on You.”

“What was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles,” Ingraham responded.

“There’s a show called You on Netflix,” Arroyo explained, to which Ingraham replied, “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

The Abbott and Costello-style bit went instantly viral, as many took the exchange seriously, including popular meme page “Saint Hoax,” which posted it to Instagram with the caption, “I REFUSE to believe this exchange is real.”

Badgley, who stars as charming yet creepy (and murderous) Joe Goldberg, also saw the viral exchange — but was not fooled by their commitment to the bit.

“It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

“Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho,” Badgley added.

Arroyo replied to Badgley’s take on the segment, thanking him and praising his “delivery” on the show:

Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.) Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!! https://t.co/9QeYpB9qr3 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

“Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!!” he cracked, referencing Goldberg’s tendency to get rid of any inconveniences by murdering them.

The duo also addressed the segment on Wednesday night, confirming it was a scripted bit.

“I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don’t like conservatives having fun,” Ingraham said to Arroyo of the reaction they received. “That’s what I think! You know what else I think? I think they haven’t gotten a laugh in like 30 years and a thing that we practiced for, what, like 30 seconds? We got like 20 million views on YouTube. Ok?”

Watch the bit above, via Fox News.

