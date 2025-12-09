Adam Carolla Clowns Quentin Tarantino for Calling Out Paul Dano’s Acting — Says He Was a ‘Horrible’ Actor in ‘Pulp Fiction’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Carolla found it funny that Quentin Tarantino recently slammed Paul Dano’s “weak sauce” acting in There Will Be Blood, considering Tarantino himself was “horrible” in his hit flick Pulp Fiction.

The veteran podcaster and comic, on The Adam Carolla Show on Monday night, weighed in on Tarantino’s harsh critique of Dano, which has went viral in the last week.

“Quentin doesn’t have a leg to stand on,” Carolla said.

He then shared a story about how he and Jimmy Kimmel, while working for KROQ 106.7 in Los Angeles back in 1994, went to see an early screening of Pulp Fiction.

Both guys loved the film, Carolla said, but as they were reviewing the movie while driving home together, he said they both agreed on one thing: Tarantino was God awful in his part.

“At some point I go, ‘Yeah, but that guy at the end who had the sheets and the house, that guy was horrible. He was so bad,'” Carolla recalled. “Jimmy’s like, ‘Yeah, that guy was bad.”’

Carolla said at the time they had no idea it was Tarantino playing the role of Jimmie Dimmick, a friend of the characters played by Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel who appears towards the end of the movie.

“Why in a movie with so many amazing actors would the actor choose a guy who was that bad?” Carolla said they both wondered.

Carolla continued, “I was like… this guy gets Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson and these amazing performances, and then he hires this guy? He must be his cousin or something, because that guy sucked!”

Only later did they find out that was Tarantino acting in his own movie, he added.

His story comes a week after Tarantino ragged on Dano. The Django Unchained director said There Will Be Blood would have been his favorite movie of the 21st century, if it wasn’t for one “flaw” — Dano’s acting.

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. He is weak sauce, man,” Tarantino told writer Bret Easton Ellis on his podcast.

“He is the weak sister,” Tarantino continued. “He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest f*cking actor in SAG.”

Carolla, meanwhile, does not sound like the biggest Dano fan, either.

He said he was confused by Dano being cast as an aspiring fighter pilot in the 2006 movie Little Miss Sunshine — a move he called the “weirdest decision ever.” That role is better for a young Glen Powell, he said, not someone who looks like a “pouting nerd.”

“Paul Dano looks like he was being cast in the Ramones biopic,” Carolla added. “He’s got jet black hair, pencil-thin arms, he’s wearing a T-shirt with Nietzsche on it… and he’s goth! And he won’t talk!”

