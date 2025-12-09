Clay Travis Torches College Football Selection Committee Over Playoff Bracket: ‘This Is DEI!’

OutKick founder Clay Travis argued this year’s picks for the College Football Playoff were an example of the CFP selection committee making use of “DEI.”

The selection committee announced its picks following the conference championships this past weekend; and, as always, those picks have been the subject of endless debate. Arguably the biggest storyline centered on Notre Dame, the 11th ranked team in the country that was left out of the 12-team playoff. The team has made its frustration clear, announcing that it would not be participating in a bowl game.

Notre Dame’s football team notably doesn’t play in a conference. After putting James Madison and Tulane — winners of the Sun Belt and American Athletic conferences, respectively — in the playoff, the committee appeared to send a clear message that winning a conference championship matters even if the conference is relatively weak.

On Monday, Travis straight-up called Tulane and JMU “DEI” picks and suggested the teams didn’t earn their spots:

James Madison and Tulane being included in the College Football Playoff is college football’s version of DEI. Didn’t earn it. No reason whatsoever when the goal is to be a meritocracy and award the teams that are the best. If you’re gonna tell me the whole purpose of the College Football Playoff is to award the best teams… there is no world in which James Madison or Tulane could win a national championship. They didn’t earn it. This is DEI brought to college football. It should be kicked to the curb. The goal should be to reward the best teams, period. If Tulane and James Madison can get into the top 16, or they can get into the top 24, more power to them. They earned it. They’re not two of the 12 best teams in college football. If you want to be angry, Notre Dame and BYU should be angry at Tulane and James Madison and the fact that we created a playoff system where both of those teams could steal bids.

Tulane and JMU have no business in the college football playoff. They’re DEI picks who didn’t earn their spots and left Notre Dame, BYU, Vandy, Texas & Utah, the better, more qualified teams, out of the playoff. pic.twitter.com/jtqpjH6Z0V — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 8, 2025

