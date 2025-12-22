‘Adjust Your Meds’: NewsNation Host Gets Endlessly Mocked Over Her ‘One Word’ to Describe Trump

NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon kicked up a firestorm of mockery over the weekend with some praise of President Donald Trump that left her critics scratching their heads.

Ungar-Sargon hosts a Saturday show on the upstart cable news network and has long staked out a unique role for herself in the U.S. media with pro-Trump arguments from the perspective of a big government, social liberal.

She shared a segment from her show on social media and wrote, “If I had to summarize the first year of President Trump’s second term in one word, it would be: dignity. From his foreign policy to his domestic policy to his immigration policy, the goal has been restoring the dignity of the forgotten working-class men & women of this country.”

In the clip, Ungar-Sargon says, “The president gave a speech to the nation on Wednesday. He talked about all of his accomplishments this year: closing the border, bringing down the cost of drugs, and creating jobs. To me, the common theme of it all is dignity—dignity restored to the forgotten men and women of the heartland.”

She added:

That’s what Trump’s entire year has been about, from the economic policy to the immigration policy to the foreign policy. How does deporting day laborers and landscapers bring dignity to the working class? Aren’t they just doing jobs Americans won’t do? Well, no. Contrary to the myth promulgated by the left, there isn’t a single industry in America that’s dominated by illegals. Not one has more than a 30% share of illegal labor. Migrants aren’t doing jobs Americans won’t do. They’re doing jobs Americans do and get paid much less for because their employers have a much cheaper choice if their American employees say no. Mass deportations tighten the labor market. They give working-class Americans a fair shot at the American dream again in exchange for hard work. And the tariffs are accomplishing something very similar. Since Liberation Day, economists have promised that the tariffs would be passed on to consumers. But it’s been nine months, and that just hasn’t happened. Instead, in a massive redistribution of wealth, American corporations and China ate the tariffs, paying over $200 billion into the Treasury. Less than a fifth of that was passed on to consumers, representing just 0.7% of the total consumer price index. It was President Trump, a Republican, who made American corporations pay a massive greedflation tax.

Ungar-Sargon’s post quickly generated a bevy of scathing replies, many coming from pundits much further to the right. Reason’s Nick Gillespie replied by urging her to “Adjust your meds!”

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg simply replied with a meme showing a man getting comically stoned.

Below are more replies:

In September 2024, the bottom quartile of workers by income had high wage growth than the other quartiles. In September 2025 (most recent numbers), the bottom quartiles of workers by income had lower wage growth than the other quartiles. https://t.co/YEag7KsV1z pic.twitter.com/bvVAjuF8xt — Matt Darling 🌐🏗️ (@besttrousers) December 22, 2025

When NewsNation launched, their whole pitch was that they were non-biased news. Ratings were lackluster, so they’ve been adding opinion hosts to their lineup, which so far have been right wing hosts. https://t.co/HtpMOONmEu — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) December 22, 2025

Some people just really, really like to be on TV. https://t.co/dc08ujaE5N — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) December 22, 2025

Congratulations to Batya for winning the 2026 Donald Trump-Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. https://t.co/ABPrXepnl8 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 22, 2025

This looks like something from Russian state TV https://t.co/U3Jpwi21OR — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) December 22, 2025

People will say anything. https://t.co/jBK3DIbWvW — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 22, 2025

An actual tweet from an actual person. https://t.co/Pfvn5kPRmy — i/o (@avidseries) December 22, 2025

Breaking news from The Onion. Just think, you can be preposterously ignorant and still land a career in television. https://t.co/brhnACHYOu — Martin Di Caro (@MartinDiCaro) December 21, 2025

Is there a more embarrassing and intellectually dishonest grifter out there? https://t.co/JFSS6cSGAZ — Keith Orejel (@keithdorejel) December 22, 2025

___