‘I Dont Give a Sh*t’: UFC CEO Dana White Doesn’t Care if His Friendship With Trump Has Cost Him Money

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t “give a s**t” if his friendship with President Donald Trump has lost him business over the years as he teased the upcoming fight card at the White House.

“You’ve been openly supportive of President Trump for a long time. Has that ever cost UFC any business either domestically or abroad?” Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, asked White on her podcast on Tuesday.

“I don’t give a s**t,” White declared.

He admitted he’s not sure if his association to Trump has actually spoiled business deals or lost him money, but he said he only wants to work with people he’s “aligned” with.

“I’ve gotten to a point in my life, especially after Covid and all the nutty s**t that went on during that time, that I only want to be in business with and talk to people that I’m aligned with,” he said.

White admitted there are things the administration does he doesn’t agree with, but he remains friends with the president and he doesn’t feel it’s his place to cut him off or criticize him.

“At the end of the day, my relationship with him, we’re friends. And you don’t always agree with the friends on lots of things, but it doesn’t mean you don’t be friends with them anymore,” he said, calling Trump a “great guy.”

White did reveal he and Trump have one ongoing debate and it’s over which Rocky movie is the best.

“What we don’t agree on is the best Rocky ever. We argue about that probably more than we should. It’s kind of weird,” he said.

White also revealed the upcoming UFC event set for the White House to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday was originally the president’s idea.

Trump told reporters on Friday that construction is beginning for the upcoming event, scheduled for June 14.

“It’ll be about 5,000 seats. They’ll have 100,000 people down by the Ellipse with screens, and it’s all free. It’s gonna be great,” Trump said.

White said he and others have an allotment of tickets for the event, but it will mostly be members of the various branches of the military.

One person who will be in attendance is UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who has admitted the event sounds “crazy” if it happens amid an ongoing war.

“I’m excited. It sounds crazy. I know it’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f**king war,” he said on his podcast in March. “I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. So that’ll be weird. Having this very high profile event where everyone’s in one place at one time right there.”

Watch above via The Katie Miller Podcast.

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