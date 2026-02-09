‘Dystopian’ Super Bowl Ad for Ring Camera Gets Bipartisan Blowback: ‘Propaganda for Mass Surveillance’

Super Bowl viewers across the political spectrum sounded the alarm on a Ring camera commercial promoting a troubling new feature.

During Super Bowl LX, one of the coveted ad slots went to home security company Ring. With the commercial, Ring announced a new AI-driven feature that accesses all cameras in a neighborhood to help find lost pets. According to the spokesperson in the commercial, a Ring owner would simply have to post a photo of their pet in the Ring app, and that post would force outdoor cameras to begin searching for visual matches in the area. The new featured has been dubbed “Search Party.”

The spokesperson also claimed that “more than a dog a day” has been found since the launch of Search Party.

Viewers were quick to voice their skepticism of the new feature, suggesting Ring could leverage that technology for more sinister ambitions.

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller outright called it “propaganda for mass surveillance.”

The Ring cam lost dog ad is just propaganda for mass surveillance. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2026

Democratic former New York City comptroller Brad Lander predicted that “they can do this to anyone.”

“That’s terrifying,” he added.

If they can do this to find a dog, they can do this to find anyone. That’s terrifying. https://t.co/4PxUeGvU4w — Brad Lander (@bradlander) February 9, 2026

Others agreed that the commercial was not truly about the dogs, despite its framing.

Ring trying to compete with Flock launching a nationwide surveillance system via doorbell cameras under the guise of looking for a missing dog. *whispers* this isn’t about dogs https://t.co/EjF4sp9lqu — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) February 9, 2026

this is ….. not about dogs https://t.co/ghoHrwgw8u — J(enna) Wortham (@jennydeluxe) February 9, 2026

GOP strategist Brady Smith called the commercial “awfully dystopian” while sarcastically asking, “What could possibly go wrong?”

The Ring Ad was awfully dystopian. “Let’s trick the public into allowing us free reign of their home security cameras by using lost puppies” What could possibly go wrong? — Brady Smith (@ImBradySmith) February 9, 2026

And countless others on both sides were left disturbed by the Super Bowl ad.

ring search party is terrifying and what’s most terrifying is that we opted into this like fucking idiots — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 9, 2026

“Surveillance state,” but make it adorable. Ring is owned by Amazon, and Amazon is a technology partner of ICE. https://t.co/HnY4kyTzyS — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 9, 2026

Still thinking about Amazon trying to sell an interconnected surveillance system that they can tap into at any time and will most likely grant access to police and ICE as a way to help find lost dogs. Such dystopian shit. https://t.co/Psq2LtNUzw — Zito (@_Zeets) February 9, 2026

I’ve never seen a commercial destroy a company’s reputation before. Great work, Ring. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 9, 2026

I’m sorry ring cameras do WHAT????? — Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) February 9, 2026

the fact that amazon really thought it was a good idea to air this during the Super Bowl tells us how those companies are feeling way too comfortable these days. It's disgusting to use dogs to normalize taking away our freedom to walk around in public spaces. https://t.co/CSxz38sRDN — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 9, 2026

