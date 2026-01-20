Budget Airline Fires Back at Elon Musk Over ‘Twitsh*t’ by Offering ‘Great Idiots’ Deal

Budget airline Ryanair amped up its feud with Elon Musk on Tuesday by offering a “Great Idiots” deal in honor of the Tesla CEO, following what the airline called his “latest twitsh*t.”

The Irish airline mocked Musk in a post on X — the platform he owns.

“Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamic,” airline CEO Michael O’Leary said.

Ryanair’s post added:

Perhaps Musk needs a break?? Ryanair is launching a Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on ‘X’. 100,000 seats for just €16.99 one-way. Buy now before Musk gets one!!!

The company then posted a graphic hyping the promo. It included an AI version of O’Leary bopping Musk on the head with an “I love Ryanair” sign.

The intense social media posts come amid a feud that has seen Musk and O’Leary call each other idiots in recent days. Their feud started last week, when O’Leary said adding Musk’s Starlink satellite technology would add “2% fuel drag” to Ryanair’s planes — which he said would force the airline to spend about $250 million more a year on gas.

“I would pay no attention whatsoever to Elon Musk,” he told Irish station Newstalk. “He’s an idiot. Very wealthy, but he’s still an idiot … What Elon Musk knows about flights and drag would be zero.”

Musk responded by saying O’Leary was “misinformed” before asking his X followers if he should buy Ryanair and replace O’Leary with a CEO named “Ryan.”