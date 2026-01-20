Danish Politician Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Rant at Trump: ‘Mr. President, F*ck Off!’

A Danish member of the European Parliament body-slammed President Donald Trump as the president intensifies his pursuit of acquiring Greenland.

Anders Vistisen did not mince words as he took the mic during the parliament’s plenary session on Tuesday.

“Let me put this in words you might understand,” Vistisen said. “Mr. President, f*ck off.”

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump: “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.” Europe is officially done pretending this is normal diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/wtnIhdTJok — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2026

The remarks led to a rebuke of Vistisen, who was cut off in the middle of his speech.

“I’m sorry, colleague,” said fellow MP Nicolae Stefanuta of Romania. “This is against our rules… as much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words, language that is inappropriate in this room. I’m sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this.”

Vistisen made similar remarks a year ago.

During a 2025 meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Vistisen addressed Trump directly one day after he began his second term in the White House:

Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale. Let me put it in words you might understand. Mr. Trump, f*ck off.

Trump has been on a Greenland kick all week, amping up threats and going so far as to warn he “no longer” felt “an obligation to think purely of Peace” in a scathing letter to Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.