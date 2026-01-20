Mamdani Calls for Abolishing ICE on The View: ‘Terrorizing People’ and Wrecking Lives

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) said he is in favor of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, arguing that the agency is “terrorizing people” under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

The democratic socialist shared his thoughts on getting rid of ICE during an appearance on ABC’s The View.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Mamdani, “in light of recent events, there’s been renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE. I want to know where you come down on abolishing ICE and if you believe that ICE has any legitimate law enforcement role?”

Griffin was referring to the shooting death of anti-ICE protester Renee Good in Minnesota earlier this month.

“You know, I am in support of abolishing ICE,” Mamdani said.

That comment drew a big applause from the crowd and forced the mayor to pause for a moment.

Mamdani then explained why he wants to abolish ICE:

What we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist. We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law but instead what it’s doing is terrorizing people — no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case. And I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home, dragged out of their life.

His comments come after a few Democratic lawmakers have called for abolishing ICE in recent weeks. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) said last week he was introducing a bill to get rid of ICE because it was committing “murders,” and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) told MS NOW that ICE “cannot be reformed.”

Mamdani added Americans are not seeing any “humanity” from ICE agents.

“There is a way to care about immigration in this city and in this country with a sense of humanity,” he said. “What we’re seeing from ICE is not it, and we have not seen that from them in a long, long time.”

He made those comments right around the same time President Trump suggested that DHS and ICE need to do a better job of highlighting the “murderers and other criminals” they have arrested.

“They are saving many innocent lives! There are thousands of vicious animals in Minnesota alone, which is why the crime stats are, Nationwide, the BEST EVER RECORDED!” Trump said. “Show the Numbers, Names, and Faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW. The people will start supporting the Patriots of ICE, instead of the highly paid troublemakers, anarchists, and agitators!”

Watch above via ABC.