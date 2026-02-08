‘Melania’ 2nd Weekend Box Office Craters By 67% Despite 300 Added Theaters

“Melania,” the documentary, plunged to the No. 9 spot at the box office in its second weekend, bringing in $2.37 million, according to The Associated Press.

This, after a surprisingly strong opening weekend that brought in an unexpected $7 million domestically.

In its first weekend, The Hollywood Reporter said the documentary was “galvanizing conservatives” in the south, “specifically older females over the age of 55, who made up 72 percent of the opening-day audience.”

The downturn in week two reflect a 67% decline in ticket sales from week one, despite an additional 300 theaters picking up the film.

“Melania”

brought in about $13.35 million domestically in its first two weekends in what the AP called “a notable tally for a documentary that isn’t about nature or music.”

However, the project cost Amazon MGM an astounding $40 million with a $35 million marketing budget. “Those are unprecedented costs considering documentaries aren’t traditionally a driver of big box office dollars,” Variety reported, adding, “Amazon MGM’s lavish spend has prompted others in the industry to speculate whether the doc is the studio’s attempt to cozy up to the current administration.”

“The rapid downturn means the Brett Ratner-directed documentary is likely heading toward flop territory given its high price tag,” the AP reported.

Amazon MGM took the “unusual step” to release a statement about the film’s second weekend results, according to the AP.

“‘Melania’s’ strong theatrical performance is a critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy, building awareness, engagement, and provides momentum ahead of the film’s eventual debut on Prime Video,” said Amazon MGM’s head of domestic theatrical distribution. “Together, theatrical and streaming represent two distinct value creating moments that amplify the film’s overall impact. Audience response is already validating this approach, with exit data showing strong intent to rewatch on Prime Video and meaningful interest in the forthcoming docuseries.”

Variety reported that Super Bowl weekend is “typically one of the lowest attended moviegoing times of the year,” as even Hollywood turns its attention to football.

