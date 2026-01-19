Don Lemon Hits Back At ‘Bigot’ Nicki Minaj, Attacks Her Family

Don Lemon went nuclear on Nicki Minaj on Monday afternoon, branding the rapper a “homophobic bigot” who should be deported by President Donald Trump after she fumed Lemon should be jailed for streaming anti-ICE protesters storming a Minnesota church.

Minaj shredded “C*CK SUCKIN’ Lemon” in an all-caps post on X on Sunday night. She said he was “DISGUSTING” for his live stream capturing the chaotic moment anti-ICE protesters wrecked a Minneapolis church service because they believed one of the pastors was an immigration agent.

“HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!” Minaj continued. “HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Lemon responded by ripping Minaj in a video posted to Instagram on Monday.

“Stop talking about sh*t for which you know nothing about. You are out of your depth,” Lemon said. “You are a homophobic bigot. You don’t care about African-Americans — you are not an African-American — [and] from what I know you are reportedly an undocumented citizen. So you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rules.”

He then went off on her for having a “sex offender” husband and a “pedophile” in her family.

“You have the nerve to talk about me and what you think that I do?” Lemon added. “Nicki Minaj, get a life.”

He then said Black and gay people should not support her music.

The Lemon-Minaj feud comes as the ex-CNN star streamed the anti-ICE protesters Cities Church in Minneapolis on Sunday. Those protesters ran into the church and started screaming and chanting slogans like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” and “ICE OUT” repeatedly.

A number of church attendees were irate with the intrusion and yelled at the protesters to beat it. Lemon defended the protesters — saying they were simply exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.

“This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” Lemon told viewers. “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

He later criticized the church pastor for not being more welcoming to the protesters.

“I think if you’re going to be a representative of the Lord and of God, then perhaps you should conduct yourself as such,” Lemon said on Monday.

The media veteran may have viewed the protest as a peaceful one, but the Trump Justice Department did not.

Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, publicly rebuked Lemon on Sunday night.

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service,” she wrote on X. “You are on notice!”