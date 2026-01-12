‘A New Low’: Viewers Trash Golden Globes for Displaying Polymarket Odds Throughout Award Show
Many viewers of Sunday’s Golden Globes were left irate as the award show displayed Polymarket odds on potential winners throughout the night.
Two days earlier, it was reported that the Golden Globes signed a partnership with the prediction market. As part of that deal, the show would broadcast “real-time market-driven insights.” On Sunday, it became the first live program to include prediction odds.
During the show, the emcees periodically brought up live odds for upcoming awards. This was accompanied by on-screen data showing nominees for a specific award and their respective chances to win that award.
Those percentages were based largely on user predictions, and those predictions were also displayed at the venue.
For those growing tired of the rise of online betting, the sight of live prediction data was not a welcome one. Semafor social media editor Josh Billinson called it “a new low for this humiliating awards show.”
Zeteo’s Peter Rothpletz added, “Whoever is responsible for this partnership should take a bath with a toaster.”
The next morning, Democratic strategist Mike Nellis claimed Polymarket’s presence was an example of companies trying to “turn everything in this country into a goddamn sportsbook.”
Others shared similar thoughts.
