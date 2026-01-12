‘A New Low’: Viewers Trash Golden Globes for Displaying Polymarket Odds Throughout Award Show

Many viewers of Sunday’s Golden Globes were left irate as the award show displayed Polymarket odds on potential winners throughout the night.

Two days earlier, it was reported that the Golden Globes signed a partnership with the prediction market. As part of that deal, the show would broadcast “real-time market-driven insights.” On Sunday, it became the first live program to include prediction odds.

During the show, the emcees periodically brought up live odds for upcoming awards. This was accompanied by on-screen data showing nominees for a specific award and their respective chances to win that award.

Those percentages were based largely on user predictions, and those predictions were also displayed at the venue.

For those growing tired of the rise of online betting, the sight of live prediction data was not a welcome one. Semafor social media editor Josh Billinson called it “a new low for this humiliating awards show.”

“The Golden Globes Best Podcast odds presented by Polymarket” is a new low for this humiliating awards show pic.twitter.com/aGs0av9GfF — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 12, 2026

Zeteo’s Peter Rothpletz added, “Whoever is responsible for this partnership should take a bath with a toaster.”

whoever is responsible for this partnership should take a bath with a toaster https://t.co/qIf7FzNuYi — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) January 12, 2026

The next morning, Democratic strategist Mike Nellis claimed Polymarket’s presence was an example of companies trying to “turn everything in this country into a goddamn sportsbook.”

Good fucking morning to everybody except whoever thought it was a good idea to incorporate Polymarket into the Golden Globes. I like gambling every now and then, but we don’t need to turn everything in this country into a goddamn sportsbook. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) January 12, 2026

Others shared similar thoughts.

I legit hate how everything is normalizing gambling. https://t.co/IDD2Q6F0bU — Arthouse Shawn Levy (@firagawalkwthme) January 12, 2026

The stupidest timeline. Ruining every facet of society and entertainment to turn people into degenerates. https://t.co/7Do24Ta74Q — Zito (@_Zeets) January 12, 2026

Um, does anyone else think it's a little weird that the Golden Globes is advertising Polymarket? Which is essentially just gambling? Is that not odd to anyone else? — Maia McDonald 💫✌🏽 (@maiamcdonld) January 12, 2026

Watching The Golden Globes. One of the announcers, the reporter from Variety who sounds like Grover, went to commercial with “Who do you think is going to win the first Golden Globe for Best Podscast?” Cue graphic from Globes sponsor POLYMARKET where you can GAMBLE on EVERYTHING — Conor Williams (@sadfilmcritic) January 12, 2026

Wtf is this man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FmMOJo897X — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) January 12, 2026

—