Trump Shouts Out Mark Zuckerberg for Handing His Ex-NatSec Adviser a Top Job at Meta

President Donald Trump was quick to applaud Mark Zuckerberg after Meta appointed one of his former national security advisers to a top role in the company – the second high-profile hire from Trump’s orbit in just a few weeks.

Meta announced on Monday that Dina Powell McCormick will become its new president and vice chair, placing her inside the company’s senior management team with a remit to help steer corporate strategy and execution.

Trump swiftly welcomed the move and celebrated on Truth Social:

Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction! President DJT

Powell McCormick previously served as deputy national security adviser during Trump’s first administration after having held senior roles at the State Department under former President George W. Bush.

In a statement announcing the move, Zuckerberg praised her background, saying: “Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman.”

Powell McCormick had joined Meta’s board in April but stepped down in December, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, before re-emerging in the newly created executive role.

She spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs and most recently worked as a senior executive at BDT & MSD Partners, according to CNBC.

The appointment comes two weeks after Curtis Joseph Mahoney, a former deputy U.S. trade representative during Trump’s first term, was made the company’s new chief legal officer.