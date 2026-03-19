JUST IN: Body of Missing American Student Identified in Spain

The body of 20-year-old American student James Gracey has been identified in Spain.

The University of Alabama student went missing on Tuesday in Barcelona, where he travelled during spring break to visit friends who were studying abroad.

Authorities said the body was discovered by a dive team Thursday in waters off the beaches of Barcelona near Port Olímpic.

“Gracey’s body was discovered at a shallow depth just a few meters down,” CNN’s Dianna Gallagher reported,” adding, “forensics teams are still continuing their work at Somorrostro Beach.”

“That is where Jimmy’s body was found, and they do expect to remove his body shortly,” Gallagher continued. “According to [a police] spokesperson, quote, ‘Everything points to it being an accident, not a criminal act.’ But again, this is all still under investigation.”

Gallagher continued:

Again the 20 year old university of Alabama student was visiting friends who were studying abroad in Spain for his spring break. He had just arrived on Monday. He went out with friends, we’re told, that night, and was last seen around 3 a.m. at a nightclub there by somebody. And at that point, that is when they sort of got separated, did not see him again. His family said that his phone had been recovered by police after being stolen, but had been basically begging for any kind of information or updates up until this point here, according to our colleague there in Barcelona, right now. Jimmy’s father, who is there in Barcelona, has been informed but is likely not coming to the scene because he is deeply affected, as you must imagine at this point.

The family said in a statement, “We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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