Chappell Roan Drops Talent Agency Over CEO’s Flirty Emails with Ghislaine Maxwell

Chappell Roan severed ties with the Wasserman talent agency after flirtatious emails between its billionaire CEO Casey Wasserman and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced in the Justice Department’s recent release.

The pop star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to tell fans that she was no longer represented by the agency led by Wasserman, the sports and entertainment executive who also serves as chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” she wrote, adding: “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

In one exchange that surfaced among the 3.5 million files, Wasserman told Maxwell: “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

In an April 2003 email, Maxwell, writing to Wasserman while he was married, offers to give him a massage that can “drive a man wild.”

Other messages reference massages, while one note from Maxwell asked whether it would be foggy enough during an upcoming visit “so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?”

Wasserman replied: “or something like that.”

Wasserman acknowledged the emails and apologized for communicating with Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. The emails, he said, took place in 2003, before the crimes of Maxwell or Epstein were publicly known. He has denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein.

The agency itself declined to comment.

