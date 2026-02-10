Republican Congressman Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will End Up ‘Getting Shot in the Back of the Head’ If She’s Released From Prison

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) predicted on Monday that convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell would end up “shot in the back of the head five times” if she was ever released from prison.

Reacting on Newsmax to Maxwell’s deposition, during which she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right to silence, Burchett said, “I think her attorney’s advising her, as her attorney should, you know she’ll get clemency and she’ll spill the beans, and I don’t see that happening.”

He continued, “I see maybe she gets out early on good behavior and does a humongous book deal and probably ends up committing suicide by getting shot in the back of the head five times because this thing goes very deep and the people involved in it are very powerful.”

Burchett concluded, “And I’m still one of those that believe Epstein didn’t kill himself, ma’am. I just don’t think he did.”

In July, Burchett told CNN that he didn’t trust President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice with the investigation into Epstein, including his death, which was officially ruled a suicide.

“You know this town buries secrets,” he said during a separate interview with CNN host Jake Tapper. “This town does not give up its secrets easy.”

While Epstein’s death in his prison cell was officially ruled a suicide by the Trump administration, skeptics – including Burchett – have suggested that the late sex offender could have met his end as a result of foul play.

Watch above via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!