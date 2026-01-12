‘Do Less!’ Bill Maher Glares at Wanda Sykes as She Mocks Him at Golden Globes

Bill Maher glared at comedian Wanda Sykes as she openly mocked him at the Golden Globes on Sunday, telling him to “do less” in 2026.

Sykes was presenting the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television when she pointedly opened up on some of the nominees.

“There’s some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre white guys,” she said, before adding: “But first I want to give them some love.”

Maher, nominated for his HBO special Is Anyone Else Seeing This?, was first up as Sykes delivered a cutting line: “You give us so much. But I would love a little less. Just try less.”

The camera immediately found Maher, who appeared unimpressed as the room laughed around him.

Maher, an outspoken liberal, has spent the past year advocating for the left building bridges with MAGA and even dined with President Donald Trump at the White House in March, despite years of criticizing the president. He has frequently used his Club Random podcast to defend making the connection, calling himself the “Trump whisperer” and arguing for dialogue.

Sykes reserved her sharpest theatrical flourish for the night’s eventual winner, Ricky Gervais, who was absent despite his Netflix special Morality taking the prize. She joked that the famous atheist whose past special drew condemnation for anti-trans jokes “would like to thank God and the trans community.”

