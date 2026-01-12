Joe Scarborough Jabs at ‘Fat’ and ‘Untrained’ ICE Agents as Hegseth Pushes Fitness: ‘How Ironic!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed ICE agents as “grossly ill-equipped” and “fat” as he criticized the “shortened” training time given to them by the administration, contrasting it with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign for military fitness.

The host ranted at the administration for “breaking protocol” in the rush to get agents on the streets to push President Donald Trump’s deportation drive as having, in part, led to the shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Nicole Good – a “tragedy” he said “we all predicted.”

Good was shot and killed on Wednesday after an altercation with ICE agents after she appeared to block a road with her vehicle and then drive forward when agents attempted to pull her from it.

In a long-winded tirade that opened Monday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough unleashed on the administration’s conduct and rolled back video of the shooting several times before rounding on the idea that ICE agents were “out of shape” and “untrained”:

After you have the Secretary of Defense – and yes, that’s what it’s called, Secretary of Defense – talking about, quote, fat officers and fat members of the military. How ironic that we see all of these fat out of shape people that they push through. Right? And in how long instead of five months, they have these shortened training sessions so they go out there and they’re ill equipped to handle what professional law enforcement officers, the NYPD or the LAPD or any of our law enforcement agencies, are equipped to do. And suddenly tragedy is unfolding on the streets. But we all predicted this was going to happen. We all said, ‘These guys are untrained, they’re out of shape, they don’t know the basics of law enforcement, tragedy is going to strike!’ And sure enough, it’s striking.

After co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out that ICE officers are “border agents,” he continued:

Well they’re border agents, they’re not urban. They’re not trained to engage in what’s happening. Now the NYPD, they know how to do that. They’re extraordinarily professional. You look at the LAPD, you look at other police, they’re used to that, that’s what they’re trained for. Under [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, she has put all of these people that are grossly ill equipped to do this. New recruits that had a really shortened training time.

Brzezinski joined in and lamented that the agents were “breaking protocol right and left” as she slammed the agent who carried out the shooting for “walking in front of the car” then “shooting at the car.”

“You don’t do that and then wait,” she said.

“Wait, wait. Hold on. He’s carrying his phone,” Scarborough added.

Brzezinski continued: “He’s holding his iPhone. What agent is fumbling with his phone and a weapon, like, what are you doing? Your family videos along with a weapon? It’s nuts!”

