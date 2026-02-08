Kamala HQ Account Blows Up Green Day’s Anti-Trump Epstein Shot During Super Bowl

Billie Joe Armstrong changes the lyrics during Super Bowl pre-game concert: “The representative from Epstein’s Island has the floor” pic.twitter.com/KgxyZmPXlQ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 8, 2026

The recently-revived X/Twitter account for former Vice President Kamala Harris reposted a video of Green Day referencing Jeffrey Epstein during a pre-Super Bowl show.

The band was part of the Super Bowl opening ceremony at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. While that performance was relatively tame by the group’s standards, Friday’s set at a pre-Super Bowl party was much more politically charged. At one point in the performance, lead singer Billy Joel Armstrong implored ICE agents to “quit your shitty-ass job” and predicted that the Trump administration will “drop you like a bad fucking habit” at the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

That wasn’t the only mention of current events at the show. During another song, Armstrong adjusted the lyrics to a song and said, “The representative from Epstein’s Island has the floor.”

Billie Joe Armstrong changes the lyrics during Super Bowl pre-game concert: "The representative from Epstein's Island has the floor" pic.twitter.com/KgxyZmPXlQ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 8, 2026

The account was previously “KamalaHQ” before relaunching earlier in the week. Included in that announcement was a video of Harris explaining the next chapter of the account, and the caption of the tweet clarified that Headquarters would become “Gen-Z led progressive content hub.” The former VP was ruthlessly mocked for the move.

