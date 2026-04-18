Bill Maher Slams ‘F*cking Creep’ Swalwell — ‘Never Liked Him’ When He Was Guest

Bill Maher ripped into Eric Swalwell, saying the former congressman set off his “creepdar” when he was a guest on Real Time.

On Friday’s Real Time, Maher commented on accusations of sexual misconduct against Swalwell, which include drugging and rape, that ultimately led the Democrat to resign from Congress this week.

Maher noted that Swalwell was a guest on his show multiple times — in 2018 and 2019 — and he never liked him.

“We had him on a couple of times. Ask my staff. I never liked him. I don’t have good gaydar, but I got creepdar. I always thought this guy was a f**king creep. I never liked him. And yet so many Democrats stood by him,” Maher said.

He ripped into Democrats for standing by Swalwell, calling his behavior an “open secret.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a friend of Swalwell’s, said in a press conference that he and others ignored Swalwell’s “flirty” behavior, but he emphasized he was unaware of any predatory behavior.

Maher blasted Democrats and the media over the Swalwell scandal while guest Rahm Emanuel argued that while Swalwell was right to leave Congress and drop out of the California gubernatorial race there are bigger controversies from President Donald Trump’s administration that need to be covered more.

Maher said:

You know, I hear this so many times. You know Bill Clinton, it was an open secret in Arkansas. Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, you know, even Larry Craig, remember with the Republican with the helmets… What is going on here where it takes so long for the open secret — because I seem to remember that back in the old days, like when [John F. Kennedy] was president, we heard, well, the media used to protect politicians then. They knew what JFK is doing, but it was just something they didn’t report on. Is it any different now? Apparently not.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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