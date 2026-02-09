The wedding performance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening wasn’t a performance at all, but a legitimate holy union by a real couple.

At one point during the divisive show, a couple and their guests are seen dressed in all-white as an officiant speaks. The couple then embraces and shares a smooch before the entire wedding scatters to reveal a surprise performance from Lady Gaga.

The moment had many on social media pondering, “Did we just witness a real-life wedding?”

A rep for the Puerto Rican singer confirmed to the Associated Press late Sunday that the couple featured in the wedding segment of the show was really married on one of the world’s biggest stages.

It was later revealed that it all started when they invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but the Spanish-language hitmaker instead offered them the opportunity to be a part of his Super Bowl performance.

What’s more, Bad Bunny served as a witness to the nuptials and even signed their marriage certificate, the AP reported, adding there was also a cake.

The couple was not immediately identified.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!