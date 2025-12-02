Fox’s Aishah Hasnie Named New White House Correspondent — Will Also Anchor Her Own Show on Saturdays

Fox News Media announced on Tuesday that Aishah Hasnie had been promoted to White House correspondent and will also anchor her own Saturday show.

Hasnie, as noted in a statement from Fox, has been with Fox News since 2019. She’s made regular appearances across a variety of programs, providing insight on the Trump administration’s supposed trade deals and the president’s ongoing feud with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). A dual citizen of the United States and Pakistan, Hasnie also provided harrowing accounts of the Taliban’s takeover once U.S. troops were pulled out of the country.

The Fox statement continued:

In making the announcement, [president and executive editor Jay Wallace] said, “Aishah’s knowledge of Washington makes her a perfect addition to our stellar White House team of correspondents, and we are confident she will excel in the anchor chair as well.” Hasnie said, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to deliver critical information to our viewers across the country in the anchor chair and honored to join our prestigious White House correspondent team.”

Hasnie will assume her new role as White House correspondent sometime this week. Details on her new solo show have not been revealed, but Fox said in its statement that it will premiere on January 10. It will air each Saturday at 12-2 p.m. ET.