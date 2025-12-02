Trump Fumes at Fox Reporter: Americans Are ‘Getting Fake News From Guys Like You’ on Affordability Crisis

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox Business Network’s Edward Lawrence after the reporter asked him about Americans’ concerns about affordability on Tuesday.

During a Q&A at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting at the White House, Lawrence asked: “When you talk about affordability-, is going forward-, are the American people, do you believe, getting impatient with the reforms that you’re making? They’ve talked about-, it’s about-”

“I think they’re getting fake news from guys like you. Look, affordability’s a hoax that was started by Democrats who caused the problem of pricing. And they didn’t end it when-, look, they lost it in a landslide,” cut in Trump, who continued:

We won every swing state, we won the popular vote, we won everything. You take a look at districts, it was 2,750 to 500, 525, Because that was an affordability problem. We brought it down. Look at energy, look at look at the gasoline price. That’s like the simplest, and it’s the biggest. Because if energy comes down, everything comes down, that’s the way it works. We’re gonna be at two-fifty, you said one ninety-nine in some places of the country, right, Chris? You said it, I didn’t say. And they won’t check you, they’ll check me. So you know, I’d like to use your your number. One ninety-nine a gallon. Unthinkable if you go back a year and a half ago. It’s unthinkable. So no, we’re bringing the prices down, way down. Beef is coming down now. We’ve done certain magic and beef is coming down. But we inherited horrible prices. We inherited really the worst, again, the worst inflation in history. We inherited that. When I came in, that’s what he had. And we fixed inflation. And we fixed almost everything, if you want to know the truth, including eight wars. We got one to go, but including eight wars. But when they always say-, I watched today where they have a race going on right now in Tennessee. And this woman goes, “Affordability, affordability.” They’re the ones that caused the problem. The prices were way high, we’re bringing the prices down. But they’re like scam artists, you know, they’re con— I call them con men and women. They come out and they say affordability, like oh, oh, I see price. We’re gonna get prices down still further. But we brought’em down from the prices they cost. The reason that they had the highest inflation in the history of our country is because they had the highest prices. But we brought’em down. And now we have normal inflation.

