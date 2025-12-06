Fox’s Joey Jones Argues Trump Admin Has ‘More Work to Do’ on the Economy: ‘They’ve Got to Find the Quick Wins Quicker’ 

Fox News anchor Joey Jones argued President Donald Trump has “more work to do” when it comes to fixing the economy — and that it better happen ASAP before the 2026 midterms.

Jones, while co-hosting The Big Weekend Show on Saturday, said he believes in a lot of the moves the president has made since returning to office. He pointed to the “Trump Accounts,” which puts $1,000 into investment accounts for children born between 2025 and 2028, as one idea he is a fan of.

“But that’s 18 years, at best, down the road,” Jones said about how Trump Accounts will boost the economy.

“They’ve got to find the quick wins quicker,” he continued. “And I don’t know where they are because I’m not an economist. But people do feel like buying a vehicle and a home is still expensive.”

Jones added he is not sure what the best moves are that Trump can make to get the economy moving in a better direction, prior to the 2026 midterms.

“I don’t know what the right strategy is on the short-term that doesn’t set us up for failure in the long-term,” Jones said.

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier agreed with Jones. She said there are several things that are trending in the right direction for Trump, including gas prices dropping to the lowest point in four years, But he has to do more to change how the public views the economy.

“The fact, some things are more expensive [at the grocery store],” she said. “Cars are expensive, houses are expensive, and that’s why the president is rolling back regulations when it comes to car manufacturers.”

She added Trump needs to do a better job of explaining the moves he is making to the American public, and how those will help both from a macro and micro-economic standpoint.

Their conversation comes a few days after the president said Democrats are running a “con job” on Americans by fixating on the term “affordability.”

“There is this fake narrative that the Democrats talk about, affordability. They just say the word. It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. Just say it: Affordability — I inherited the worst inflation in history! There was no affordability, nobody could afford anything,” Trump mused on Tuesday.

Trump pointed to gas prices dropping, Amazon and other companies reporting their best Black Friday sales ever “by a lot,” and egg prices being “four or five times” lower than they were under Biden as signs the economy is doing great.

