‘It Doesn’t Mean Anything’: Trump Rages Over Democrats’ Affordability ‘Con Job’

President Donald Trump went off on the term “affordability” on Tuesday, calling it a pointless buzzword that Democrats are throwing around to make it seem like the economy is worse than it actually is.

The president ripped the word, Democrats, ex-President Joe Biden, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom he called a “stubborn ox,” at the outset of a Cabinet meeting.

“There is this fake narrative that the Democrats talk about, affordability. They just say the word. It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. Just say it: Affordability — I inherited the worst inflation in history! There was no affordability, nobody could afford anything,” mused Trump.

Trump pointed to gas prices dropping, Amazon and other companies reporting their best Black Friday sales ever “by a lot,” and egg prices being “four or five times” lower than they were under Biden as signs the economy is doing great. The president also said “more Americans are working today than in any time” in U.S. history.

“The word affordability is a con job by the Democrats,” Trump said.

“I watched the other day where some very low IQ congresswoman talked about ‘affordability, affordability, affordability!’ She had no idea, their prices were much higher.”

His comments come after affordability has been a go-to topic for Democrats in recent months — and one that helped drive election victories for Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race, Politico reported.

“The message wasn’t flashy — and it wasn’t new. But in a political landscape that’s been dominated by culture-war battles and Trump’s omnipresence, Democrats found traction by talking about rent, utilities and groceries instead of ideology,” reporters Ry Rivard and Madison Fernandez wrote last month.

The president ripped the term affordability last month as well, saying he didn’t “wanna hear about” it.

Trump on Tuesday claimed the U.S. is headed in the right direction when it comes to bringing prices down, citing the fact that Thanksgiving turkey prices were down 33% year-over-year as one example.

He added he inherited the “worst inflation” from Biden, but soon, it will be at a “perfect level.”

