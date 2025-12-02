Trump Announces Michael Dell Donating $6 Billion Into ‘Trump Accounts’ For Newborns

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced tech kingpin Michael Dell — the man behind Dell Computers and other electronics — donated $6.25 billion to fund “Trump Accounts,” the new investment accounts created for babies and toddlers.

The president announced the donation from Dell, as well as his wife, Susan Dell, during a press conference at the White House.

Dell’s funding will jumpstart the new accounts that were included in the One Big Beautiful Bill, with 25 million kids receiving $250 in their fresh Trump Accounts, the president said.

“Michael and Susan came to see me… they said, you know, this is an idea. I said, I think it sounds so good and so unique,” Trump said. “But that is why he has been so successful and they have been so successful in life and in business, because they’re unique.”

He continued by explaining, “Trump Accounts will be the first, I guess you could say, real trust funds for every American child, allowing family members, employers, corporations, generous donors to contribute money that will be invested and grow over the course of a child’s life, to be used for their benefit after they turn 18.”

Trump said the accounts will be “100% private property” that are controlled by parents or legal guardians. The accounts will “track the overall stock market,” he said, before quipping “we hope” the accounts will grow as the years go on.

The Dell donation, the Associated Press reported, “builds” on the Trump Accounts “infrastructure,” making it possible for Americans with kids 11 and under to claim their $250 slice. Basic Trump Accounts will be funded with $1,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Children born between the start of 2025 and December 31, 2028 will be eligible for those accounts.

“We want these kids to know that not only do their families care, but their communities care, their government, their country cares about them,” Susan Dell told the AP.

The announcement came shortly after a lively cabinet meeting where Trump ripped the term “affordability,” warned Latin American “narco-terrorists” he would strike them on land, and said he does not want more Somalis moving to the U.S., among other headlines.

Watch Trump make his announcement above, via Fox News.