Fox’s Joey Jones ‘Furious’ With American ‘Hypocrisy’ on Weed: USA Has ‘No Problem’ Bashing Pot — ‘But Don’t Attack Alcohol!’

Fox News anchor Joey Jones said he is “furious” with America’s “hypocrisy” on marijuana, saying it is now fashionable to bash weed while simultaneously ignoring the issues that stem from alcohol.

Jones shared his opinion — which went against what his co-host Tomi Lahren and a few other panelists had to say — on The Big Weekend Show on Saturday.

“I think we are on this precipice, teetering on this little thing where we have no problem discussing how bad marijuana is — but don’t attack alcohol, because that’s a part of our culture,” Jones said. “Well you know what, people get behind the wheel drinking everyday and kill people.”

He continued:

I’d much rather smell weed on the side of the street than liquor on someone’s breath trying to talk to me. So I think we can be hypocrites about it.

If we legalize at a federal level the recreational use of marijuana, then we can regulated it and make sure the THC levels are consistent and below where it becomes some of these problems.

That came a moment after he said, “this society is meddling in hypocrisy in a way that makes me furious. I don’t smoke weed or drink beer and alcohol, but to be in a place where I can watch alcohol commercials on TV and hear someone preach how bad weed is, no. Take that on somewhere else.”

Jones advocated for weed being legalized at the federal level because he said he’s seen firsthand how pot and other drugs help combat veterans; he spent eight years in the Marines and was deployed for combat twice.

The Big Weekend Show was talking about pot because it was in the news this week, with The New York Times editorial board saying it was time for America to “admit” it had a “problem” with weed.

The editorial board wrote it has “long supported” weed legalization and that it believed there were “few downsides” to it; the board also said it believed weed addiction was a rare problem and that it shouldn’t be a major concern.

“It is now clear that many of these predictions were wrong,” The Times wrote. “Legalization has led to much more use. Surveys suggest that about 18 million people in the United States have used marijuana almost daily (or about five times a week) in recent years. That was up from around six million in 2012 and less than one million in 1992. More Americans now use marijuana daily than alcohol.”

Several Fox News personalities agreed with the paper on Saturday.

Lahren said she did know all the medical details on legal weed, but that from what she has seen anecdotally, it is not helping society out.

“If you’ve ever been around someone who smokes a lot of weed, most of us could deduce they have an addiction, whether they’re smoking it or sucking it out of their little vape pen,” Lahren said. “It feels very much like an addictive behavior.”

She continued, “My big concern is young people. It’s the young people, they’re not going out and not interacting with others, they’re sitting at home on the couch, playing video games, smoking weed. And they have been told that somehow that’s an alternative or a better alternative.”

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas agreed. She said she smoked pot in the past, but things have gotten out of hand now, with New York City offering weed vending machines; Banderas lamented that NYC just smells like pot smoke when you’re walking down the street in 2026.

And Dr. Marc Siegel said he has been warning for years that pot is much more potent nowadays compared to the grass people were smoking at Woodstock in 1969.

That’s when Jones jumped in and added his opposing view to the panel.

Watch above via Fox news.

