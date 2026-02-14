‘I’ve Upset a Lot of Billionaires’: Thomas Massie Fears His ‘Well Being’ Could Be At Risk Over Epstein Files

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who authored the Epstein Transparency Act along with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), told The Reason Interview he fears his “well-being” could be at stake over his insistence on justice for the sex trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie told host Zach Weissmueller he finds it “laughable when people say ‘I’m just doing this for the politics.'”

“Look, I’m getting the crap beat out of me politically for doing this by the most popular politician in my state, who is President Trump,” Massie said on Wednesday. Trump swore to “primary” Massie over the lawmaker’s opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Obviously, it would be a whole lot easier politically to get reelected if I just did what I wanted and ignored the Epstein files and called them a hoax, but I’m not willing to do that,” he said, adding that the issue became “personal” to him after meeting with the Epstein survivors.

“It’s true that my political career is on the line, my political life, but my own health and well-being could very be too,” Massie said. I’ve upset a lot of billionaires who obviously aren’t of high moral character and have done some really shady stuff.”

One of Massie’s followers on X recently wrote, “You need to keep reminding the public each and every single day that you are not suicidal and are a great swimmer,” to which Massie responded, “I am not suicidal. I eat healthy food. The brakes on my car and truck are in good shape. I practice good trigger discipline and never point a gun at anyone, including myself. There are no deep pools of water on my farm and I’m a pretty good swimmer.”

Massie said he realized the Trump administration was potentially involved in a cover-up after Attorney General Pam Bondi handed out folders to influencers labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1”.

“My girlfriend, now my wife, said I should ask [Bondi] when “Phase 2″ will come out. And I asked Pam Bondi that in person, very politely. And she basically said, ‘There’s nothing but child porn left, it’s disgusting and nobody would want to see it.’ And at that point, I realized that the Trump administration had undertaken a cover-up and had no intention of releasing these files,” Massie said.

“This is bigger than Watergate,” he added. “If Watergate changed your perception of government, this should definitely do the same.”

Watch The Reason Interview with Thomas Massie above.

