‘Speaks Volumes’: Kentucky Gov Boycotting White House Dinner After Trump Refuses to Invite Nation’s Only Black Governor

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vowed Saturday that he will not attend the upcoming White House dinner for governor’s and their families because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to invite Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) and Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD), who is the sole Black governor in the nation.

In a confusing turn of events, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) — who chairs the National Governors Association — claimed earlier this week that the president was only inviting Republican governors to the normally bipartisan meeting and dinner. Trump took to Truth Social to claim that Stitt got it all “WRONG,” and that he was not excluding all Democrats — only Polis and Moore were not invited to the dinner.

Trump wrote, “I did not invite the Governor of Colorado, who has unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer stricken woman (A nine year term!), for attempting to fight Democrat Voter Fraud, plus the foul mouthed Governor of Maryland, who fraudulently stated that he received Military medals, A LIE, is doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and has allowed Baltimore to continue to be a Crime Disaster.”

Moore has said he will skip the meeting altogether if he’s excluded from the dinner. Beshear told MS NOW’s Al Sharpton that he won’t attend the event either if his friend Moore is excluded.

“Nearly everything that Trump touches, he destroys,” Beshear began. “He has taken a annual bipartisan tradition, and he’s turned it into his own 12-year-old birthday party, where he’s going to invite some people and not invite others. ‘Everybody but Billy is invited.'”

Beshear hinted that racism may be at play in Trump’s decision.

“And the idea that he wouldn’t invite Wes Moore, who is our nation’s only Black governor, in the same set of days that he put out that video depicting the Obamas the way he did, just speaks volumes. Wes Moore is a friend of mine. I certainly ain’t going if he’s not invited.”

Beshear continued that Trump’s “pettiness knows no bounds” and that his policies on tariffs and immigration “makes our life as governors that much harder to ultimately get the results that we try to for our people.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

