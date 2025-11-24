Hasan Piker Praises ‘Communist’ China Despite Ongoing Genocide: ‘It Has Become Far More Tolerant’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Twitch star Hasan Piker is back from China — and he has a lot of good things to say about it.

The popular streamer, during an appearance on the Triggernometry podcast on Sunday, praised the country and its communist government while also finding time to bash the U.S.

Piker said it is ironic that America has “some of the most repressive elements of Chinese governance… especially in the second Trump Administration, and none of the good stuff.” He lamented the U.S. doesn’t have “any high speed rail” and that “there is seemingly nothing to look forward to in America in terms of economic prosperity.”

On the other hand, he hailed China’s economy and political system, saying it is “probably the closest” to “an example that we should learn from.”

Piker admitted there are “plenty of failures within the Chinese system,” and noted there is “a lot of surveillance.”

“Having said that, it has become far more tolerant as material conditions have improved,” he added.

One issue he did not bring up: The CCP throwing more than 1 million Muslims in internment camps; the U.S. government estimated there are 1,200 internment camps in China.

Triggernometry co-hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster also discussed with him how he would characterize China’s government. Piker said China “bills itself as a communist country,” but that, in reality, it is a mix-market economy. He appeared to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth, though, because he said a moment later the country was ruled by the communist party.

That party, he added, has done a great job of learning from the failures of past socialist countries, like the Soviet Union.

“I wouldn’t say that China is a communist [country] and neither would you, but it’s run by a communist party,” Piker said. “And so far they have seen a pretty successful, pretty robust level of growth and development overall. So they have analyzed the failures of previous communist and socialist formations and they have responded to it in their own way.”

Foster said that the problem with centralized power, like in one-party China, is that it dramatically increases the odds of corruption.

Piker’s warm words for China come soon after he returned from visiting the country. One clip of Piker gushing over receiving Mao Zedong’s Little Red Book went viral on X, and he posted a picture, wearing sunglasses at night, where he said he was “chinamaxxing.” He also declared “I don’t have any patriotism” for the U.S. while he was streaming from Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

When he was in China, Piker received a glowing profile in Variety. That story came a few months after The New York Times complimented Piker for having “a progressive mind in a body made for the ‘manosphere.'” He has more than 5 million subscribers combined across Twitch, where he routinely streams, and YouTube.

Piker told the Triggernometry hosts he has no issue with the U.S. and other countries moving towards an “end goal of communism.”

Watch his interview above, via YouTube.