Trump Rages At ‘Sick Wacko’ Rand Paul, Who Condemned His Call to Execute Democrats

President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as a “sick Wacko” on Truth Social Monday, a day after Paul disagreed with his viewpoint on “executing” Democratic lawmakers Trump called “traitors.”

Paul appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday where he condemned Trump for using “reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible” rhetoric to hit out at Democratic lawmakers who created a video telling soldiers to disobey “illegal orders.”

Trump has repeatedly accused the lawmakers of “sedition” that is “punishable by death,” forcing the Democrats to require 24/7 police protection due to death threats.

“You know, everybody knows that the President is famous for his unfiltered social media,” Paul told Margaret Brennan. “But if you take it face value, the idea that calling your opponents traitors — and then specifically saying that it warrants the death penalty — is reckless, inappropriate, irresponsible. There are a number of other ways to describe it. But it’s not something that is helping the country heal wounds. I think it stirs things up.”

Trump posted Monday, “Whatever happened to ‘Senator’ Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD!”

“I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party. He’s a nasty liddle’ guy, much like ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!” Trump wrote.

Also on Monday, the Pentagon announced it was investigating Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), one of the six Democrats who made the video.

“The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),” the statement read.

“In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

Kelly has said he won’t be intimidated by the Trump administration.