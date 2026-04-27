‘Horrific!’ Fox Host Utterly Disgusted by Children Reenacting Sandy Hook Shooting on Roblox

Fox News host Emily Compagno bashed Roblox on Monday for having a “horrific” influence on children by allowing users to reenact the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

“I think there is literally no stronger and larger vehicle for demonic forces and the complete insidious nature of destroying our children than Roblox,” Compagno said on Monday’s episode of Outnumbered.

Compagno went off on the popular gaming platform during a larger discussion on Gen Z becoming increasingly desensitized to violence. She explained there is a game on the platform that allows users to wear the same clothes as the 20 school kids who were murdered, and when players are “eliminated,” the name of the dead child pops up on the screen.

“It is horrific and it’s all being done for money,” Compagno said.

She added content that is “fomenting radicalization” has led to real world violence, pointing to the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk etching “gaming lingo” on his bullet casings.

Compagno also suggested violent content played a role in the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump this past weekend, where the 31-year-old suspect traveled from California to Washington, D.C. and fired multiple shots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“These people are desensitized… and are numb to it. And we think they are going to be okay, and they aren’t going to cart a gun across the country and use it?” she said.

Compagno said it wasn’t just Roblox that is warping how people think, either. She said she was disgusted by how much violent content is promoted to her on X and Instagram — even though she goes out of her way to avoid such videos.

Co-host Harris Faulkner followed Compagno by highlighting a 2025 Gallup survey that showed the more frequently Americans use social media, the more likely they are to support political violence. You can see those stats below:

“The more you get exposed, to Emily’s point… I guess your guard just gets lowered. You get desensitized.” Faulkner said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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