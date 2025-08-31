Horrifying Viral Video Shows Missing Boy Walking Along Theme Park’s Elevated Monorail Tracks

Horrifying video of a young boy walking along a theme park’s elevated monorail tracks has gone viral on social media.

Stunned visitors to Hersheypark® theme park in Hershey, Pa., looked up to see the boy wandering the tracks more than 100 feet off the ground on Saturday. Video of the terrifying scene (below) spread online over the weekend in multiple social media venues.

People could be heard heard screaming and trying to guide the boy toward the exit, when he appeared to get confused and backtracked the wrong way. Some yelled, “Stop!” while others pointed and shouted, “Keep going!”

One bystander climbed up to the tracks and rescued the boy as the crowd cheered.

A statement from park officials said the boy was reported missing just after 5 p.m. Saturday after he became separated from his parents.

“While our team was actively searching, the child entered a secured area for the Monorail, which was not in operation,” the statement said. “The child remained at the closed station for about 20 minutes before briefly walking along the track. A guest quickly noticed and helped guide the child to safety.”

The statement continued:

Our team members immediately responded after he was spotted on the tracks, and at approximately 5:28 p.m. the child was safely reunited with his family. He was unharmed. We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark.

Watch the video above via Fox News.