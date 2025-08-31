Trump Finally Responds to Viral Death Rumor Bonanza — In Reply to Post About Biden ‘Wearing Diapers’

Donald Trump attempted to lay speculation to rest about his health in a Truth Social post some 24 hours after social media went wild with rumors that the president was dead or dying.

The chatter among mostly Democrats and liberals took place for about a 24-hour period thanks to multiple tweets questioning Trump’s whereabouts. One message from veteran journalist Laura Rozen on Trump’s schedule was particularly instrumental in the rumors taking off.

“Trump has no public events scheduled all weekend. Don’t believe he was seen today either,” Rozen wrote, including the official White House schedule that showed “no public events scheduled” for the extended weekend period.

An interview from the Daily Caller that took place on Friday evening eventually went viral on the right, demonstrating that he was not dead or absent but in the White House answering questions during the supposed absence.

Trump was later spotted Saturday golfing at a course in Virginia, but did not comment publicly on the speculation until Sunday afternoon.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump replied to another user, writing in response: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE! President DJT.”

He also shared the link to the message from user @DC_Draino, to which he was replying, accusing the media of a “comical double standard” in coverage.

“Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s “sharp” and ‘top of his game,'” the user Trump was replying to wrote. “Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping.”

Trump was photographed with serious bruising on his hand last week, leading some to postulate that he’s been receiving regular intravenous treatments. The White House admitted last month that the president suffered from “chronic venous insufficiency,” which caused visible swelling in his ankles, but press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the bruising was due to vigorous hand-shaking.

Leavitt added, “Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease” when the president was checked by his doctor.

However, medical professionals and cable pundits alike have hypothesized that there’s more going on with the president’s health than meets the eye, including the possibility of congestive heart failure.

Last week, J.D. Vance’s answer to whether he was prepared to take over for the president if something happened did little to instill public confidence in the situation.

“Yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” Vance said. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term, and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”