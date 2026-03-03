‘How Dare You!’ Elisabeth Hasselbeck Torches Megyn Kelly for Saying US Soldiers Died ‘for Israel’ in Fiery Return to The View

Elisabeth Hasselbeck ripped Megyn Kelly on Tuesday for saying she believed American troops died “for Iran or for Israel” rather than the United States during her critique of Operation Epic Fury a day earlier.

Hasselbeck went off on Kelly during an appearance on The View, the ABC show she co-hosted from 2003 to 2013.

“How dare you, Megyn Kelly. How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation in our uniform,” Hasselbeck said. “When they are sacrificing their lives in our uniform, how dare you tell them or their families or our nation what they died for.”

Joy Behar jumped in and joked Hasselbeck better “be careful” because Kelly will likely fire back at her.

“I’m not afraid of her,” Hasselbeck said, drawing a few chuckles from the crowd.

Her comments come a day after Kelly questioned the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that eliminated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last weekend. Four American soldiers died in the operation by the time Kelly shared her take on Monday — and that figure had risen to six service members by Tuesday afternoon.

“No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said on her program. “No one is crying that the ayatollah is dead, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or Israel. It’s to look out for us.”

.@megynkelly: "No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel… No one is crying that the Ayatollah is dead, but our government's job is not to look out for Iran or Israel.… pic.twitter.com/oj50QBYjfh — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 3, 2026

Other prominent pundits like Tucker Carlson made similar arguments on Monday. Carlson said the war against Iran was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel and called the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil.” President Donald Trump ripped Carlson and Megyn Kelly a few hours later, saying Carlson’s comments had “no impact” on what he does while also suggesting Kelly should “study her history book a little bit.”

Trump on Tuesday denied Israel “forced” the United States into attacking Iran when asked about it by ABC’s Rachel Scott.

“If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand,” Trump said.

Watch above via ABC.

