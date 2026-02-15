‘I Don’t Understand Anything You Just Said!’ Hakeem Jeffries Snipes at Left-Wing Interviewer In Tense Debate On Abolishing ICE

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) got into testy exchange with left-wing podcast host Wajahat Ali and claimed he didn’t “understand” what he was being asked when Ali pressed him on abolishing ICE. The exchange happened on the Friday episode of Joy Reid’s YouTube program, which Ali co-hosted.

Ali started off by venting ICE was building “concentration camps” to house illegal immigrants and “killed eight people this year alone,” including Renee Good and Alex Pretti. (Pretti was shot by two Border Patrol officers, not an ICE agent.) He also said polling showed Most Americans are turning against President Donald Trump’s ICE raids, which are “terrorizing Black and Brown communities.”

“You said you want to rein in ICE. I’m saying — I’m talking about the long-term now — why not lead and say ‘Abolish ICE’?” Ali asked. He then said Jeffries was telling Americans their tax dollars need to continue going towards a “lawless [and] masked armed agency” and asked how he could explain that to the average American voter.

Jeffries threw up his arms and said “I don’t understand anything that you just said!”

“I spoke English,” Ali shot back.

“I don’t understand anything you just said to me when I’ve made clear that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not brutalize or kill them,” Jeffries continued. “That’s the whole reason we’re in this fight right now, that’s the whole reason that DHS is getting ready to shut down.”

.@RepJeffries "can't understand" my questions about why he won't lead and embrace "Abolish ICE." I was speaking English, and my microphone wasn't muted. Listen for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/Fhkwdsitqy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 15, 2026

“So Abolish ICE. You agree with me and Joy — Abolish ICE,” Ali said.

“Listen, I’m gonna use the language that I wanna use, you can use the language you wanna use!” Jeffries told him.

Their back-and-forth comes a month after Jeffries called the shooting of Good an “abomination” and said “blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the administration who’ve been pushing an extreme policy.”

Watch above via Ali’s X post. And you can stream Reid’s full Friday episode by clicking here.

