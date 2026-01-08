‘An Abomination!’ Top Dem Says ‘Blood is Clearly on the Hands’ of Trump Admin Over ICE Shooting

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joined Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday and tore into the Trump administration for the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent the day before.

Jeffries was asked to react to the shooting of the 37-year-old mother of three in her car, and pulled no punches in going after the Trump administration.

“Let me first say that the killing of Renee Nicole Good was an abomination, a disgrace. Blood is clearly on the hands of those individuals within the administration who’ve been pushing an extreme policy that has nothing to do with immigration enforcement connected to removing violent felons from this country. We support the removal of violent felons from this country who are here illegally,” he replied, adding:

But that’s not what this administration has been doing under the so-called leadership of Kristi Noem, who’s a stone-cold liar. There’s no evidence at all that this was justified. So let’s deal with the tragedy right now. She hasn’t even been buried. Our family is grieving. She was a single mom and an American citizen, and we all are outraged by what took place in Minneapolis, and we will respond decisively. Let me go back to health care for a second.

Schumer then offered his thoughts, “And I just want to—I watched the video. You felt like your stomach was being punched. Looking at the video, there seemed no justification for what these agents did. There needs to be a full investigation at the federal level, although I have little faith in the FBI doing a fair investigation, or DHS, but at the local level as well.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.