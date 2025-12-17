‘No Excuse!’ Trump Slams Brown University’s Lack of ‘Security Cameras’ as Shooter Remains on the Run

President Donald Trump slammed Brown University late Tuesday for having “so few Security Cameras” after a gunman, who remains on the run, killed two people and injured nine on campus.

Posting on Truth Social, the president focused squarely on the absence of usable surveillance footage from the engineering building where the shooting unfolded:

Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras? There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn’t get worse!!! President DJT

The president’s outburst came as Providence police confirmed they had not identified any new suspects in Saturday’s attack. A person briefly detained over the weekend was released, and the shooter remains on the run.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump had already pushed back against scrutiny of the FBI following the shooting, insisting responsibility lay with the Ivy League institution rather than federal authorities.

The president said investigators had not yet determined a motive for the attack. When pressed on why no suspect had been identified, he dismissed the issue as a failure of campus security, describing it as a “school problem.”

Brown, he said, “had their own guards, they had their own police and their own everything,” adding that questions about the stalled investigation should be directed “to the school, not to the FBI,” which he said only became involved after the shooting.

According to Fox News, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez found that there was no clear video of the gunman inside the building where the shooting happened, although the university is reportedly equipped with 1,200 security cameras across campus.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest and conviction, while police released additional images showing a suspect dressed entirely in dark clothing, face obscured by a mask and cap. Investigators say a 9mm firearm was used.