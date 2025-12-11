RFK Jr. Sent Olivia Nuzzi a ‘Poem’ About Inhaling ‘Her Aromas,’ Says Ryan Lizza

Health and Human Services honcho Robert F. Kennedy sent journalist Olivia Nuzzi a “poem” about inhaling “her aromas,” according to a new article by Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza.

In the fifth part of his tell-all series on his breakup with Nuzzi and her alleged affairs with Kennedy and former Congressman Mark Sanford, Lizza revealed yet another “poem” Kennedy allegedly sent to Nuzzi during their alleged affair.

According to Lizza, Kennedy sent Nuzzi the following:

Did I fall first In love With her mind or her body? Or was it her language or her boldness? All long before i tasted her or inhaled her aromas.

Kennedy reportedly sent Nuzzi a number of “poems” during their long-distance fling, and it was through those “poems” that Lizza claimed to have learned what the word “felching” means.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” wrote Kennedy in one poem to Nuzzi, according to Lizza. “Drink from me Love.”

The poem allegedly continued, “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

Lizza claimed that while there were many other “poems,” the majority were too explicit to share.

“Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching,” said Lizza, who also claimed Nuzzi also exchanged romantic notes with Sanford, the former South Carolina lawmaker and governor.

Nuzzi allegedly engaged in a long-distance affair with Kennedy, who is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, during the 71-year-old’s 2024 presidential campaign.

According to Lizza, Nuzzi worked with Kennedy to keep news of their relationship hidden from the public until after the election.

Kennedy eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed President Donald Trump, who then appointed Kennedy Secretary of Health and Human Services.