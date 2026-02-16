Left-Wing Piers Morgan Guest Throws Down With Fellow Liberal Over AOC ‘Word Salad’: ‘That Answer Was Terrible, And You Know It!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Young Turks commentator Ana Kasparian got into a squabble with fellow liberal pundit Brian Tyler Cohen when she argued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (D-NY) viral answer at a German conference was so “terrible” and damaging to Democrats that it was impossible for any sober-minded progressive to claim otherwise.

Kasparian verbally grappled with Cohen on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan’s YouTube show. Cohen said AOC’s answer on whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan — which has been ripped to shreds on X for being nothing more than “word salad” — wasn’t great, but it “super unfair” to mock her for it.

“That’s not an easy question to answer, and yeah, she stammered in the beginning. And God knows we’ve all stammered in the beginning of difficult questions,” Cohen said. “But I think her answer was we need to engage in diplomacy so that it doesn’t get to that point is a perfectly acceptable answer. And frankly a much better answer than Donald Trump saying ‘No, we do need to annex Greenland or bomb Cuba.'”

Kasparian wasn’t buying it.

“We need to have higher standards for Democrats,” she said.

She said she agreed with Cohen on his claims about the Trump administration, but that doesn’t mean AOC’s answer was smart.

“In regard to Democratic candidates, we have to stop providing cover for their mediocrity,” Kasparian said. “That answer was terrible, and you know it!”

Morgan exclaimed “Yes!” as Kasparian made the remark.

“So tell me what you think would have been a more acceptable answer,” Cohen asked her.

Kasparian said a sensible answer would have been what Cohen just said, but that was something he “read” from AOC’s post-conference talking points, not what she actually said at the conference, she said.

“It was just a bunch of word salad nonsense, because she’s not an expert on foreign policy,” Kasparian said. “This is a weak spot for her.”

Kasparian continued, “She didn’t know what she was talking about, she was blindsided by the question, and it doesn’t look good. Let’s just be honest about it, rather than providing cover for it.”

“100 percent!” Morgan chimed in.

That entertaining exchange came after AOC’s bumbling answer at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

She stammered for 20 seconds after being asked if the U.S. should defend Taiwan, before saying it was a “longstanding policy of the United States and I think what we are hoping for is we never get to that point and we make sure we are moving in all our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation.”

You can watch it below:

AOC is asked if the US should defend Taiwan in the event China invades. Her answer is a word salad disaster that would even make Kamala cringe: pic.twitter.com/jgfMWiSfmE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2026

Kasparian was recently in the news for debating Bill Maher on where she would rather live in the Middle East than Tel Aviv. And Cohen just interviewed ex-President Barack Obama on his podcast, where Obama said Democrats have a “harder job” than Republicans because they are not as “mean” and “nasty.” Obama also told Cohen that aliens are “real.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

