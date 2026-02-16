Eric Swalwell’s Cringey Erotic Poetry Revealed: ‘Kissing Till Veins Imploded and Exploded’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is running to become California’s next governor, once wrote “unsettling” erotic poetry for his college literary magazine — The Daily Mail revealed.

Swalwell penned the eyebrow-raising verses about rough sex and a love of biting while a 19-year-old student at Campbell University, a private liberal arts college in North Carolina.

“The trove includes an unsettling 2001 poem about two lovers kissing and biting until their veins ‘imploded and exploded’ during a kinky hotel hookup,” The Mail reported Monday.

The poem, titled “Hungover From Burgundy,” made its way to The Mail via conservative filmmaker Joel Gilbert, who has admitted to actively working to against Swalwell’s campaign.

According to The Mail, the poem, “describes two partners meeting atop a hotel before having ‘formless and magnificent’ sex in a ‘flurry of limbs and nails,’ with the narrator appearing to relish being bitten.”

Hungover From Burgundy by Eric Swalwell And there beauty was,

Formless and magnificent —

A flurry of limbs and nails.

She chased and I ran,

I chased and She ran.

Atop my hotel we stopped,

And I lept for cloth and tan,

My anxious arm she bit — my scar is beautiful.

While I screamed,

She bent her lips to mine.

Kissing till veins imploded and exploded,

Till blood rolled down our chins.

For bounded mouths cannot speak of parting. In the morning,

I woke beside beauty’s shadow —

Her form sloppy and her legs pale.

My scar lost,

My lips cracked and dry.

And we groaned simultaneously.

Swalwell responded on social media, writing, “You think my poetry at 19 was bad? Wait til you see my 12-yr old diary.”

You think my poetry at 19 was bad? Wait til you see my 12-yr old diary. https://t.co/p2Z1j684aO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 16, 2026

Swalwell, a seven-term congressman, joined the crowded field for California’s gubernatorial race in November. The race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) currently includes “at least six other high-profile Democrats…including former Rep. Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Prominent Republican challengers include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News contributor Steve Hilton,” according to CalMatters.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!