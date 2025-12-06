Luxury Real Estate YouTuber Gets New Home After Plowing Into Cop With His Car: State Prison

Erik Conover racked up nearly three million YouTube subscribers by showcasing mansions, posting fancy travel vlogs, and sharing “lifestyle content” on how to survive in expensive places like New York City. But his next home will not be so luxurious: state prison.

That’s where Conover is headed for four to 10 years, after he pleaded guilty on Friday to two felony charges, first-degree assault and reckless conduct. His plea was made after he led New Hampshire cops on an eight mile chase in March, at one plowing into an officer who tried to arrest him and then starting a second 28-mile chase before he was finally apprehended.

WMUR 9, a local ABC affiliate, reported the officer Conover hit “rolled onto the hood and was carried and thrown 40 feet” during the wild incident.

The 36-year-old YouTuber and his legal team argued he acted especially erratic because he was dealing with a mental health crisis at the time.

“I was suffering from a mental health incident, acute bipolar manic episode, that contributed to my actions and decision making on that day,” Conover said in court on Friday.

Officer Cameron Emmett told the court he is still suffering lingering health issues from when Conover rammed into him with his Jeep.

“I stand here today not because I want revenge, but because I want accountability,” Emmett said. “I want the court to understand the harm done was not temporary and not minor.”

WMTW 8 in Portland, Maine had both of their statements in a brief report on Friday.

Conover was traveling at an estimated 55-60 MPH in a 35 MPH zone when officers tried to pull him over, according to prosecutors. The prosecution also pushed back on Conover’s mental health claims, after he was heard discussing using mental health as a defense during a prison phone call with his family earlier in the year.

The YouTuber, who has 2.81 million subscribers, claimed the state troopers “brutalized” him during the incident during a court hearing earlier this year. He also insisted he would “eviscerate every single person with my intelligence” during the trial.

Conover pivoted off of those claims, at least a bit, by accepting the plea deal on Friday, which will see him spend up to a decade behind bars.

